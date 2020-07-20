Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.
The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump.
One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”
She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”
Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year.
They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.
Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year.
Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, even though she’s released numerous hits throughout her career.