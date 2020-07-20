Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump.

One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year.

They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year.

Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, even though she’s released numerous hits throughout her career.