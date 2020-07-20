Advertisement

Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child

Nicki Minaj looks on from the sidelines following the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 114-89. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Nicki Minaj looks on from the sidelines following the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 114-89. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

The rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce she is pregnant, posting photos of herself with a baby bump.

One caption simply read: “#Preggers.”

She also wrote on another post, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

Minaj married Kenneth Petty last year.

They first dated as teenagers and reunited in 2018.

Musically, Minaj has also had a winning year.

Her remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So” helped Minaj achieve her first-ever No. 1 on the Hot 100, even though she’s released numerous hits throughout her career.

