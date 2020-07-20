Advertisement

Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 489 new cases

There have been at least 6,126 deaths and 74,152 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been at least 6,126 deaths and 74,152 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7 more coronavirus deaths and 489 new cases on Monday.

There have been at least 6,126 deaths and 74,152 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus death, 483 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 678 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 61 deaths and 1,177 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 7 deaths and 229 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 450 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

