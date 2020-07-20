Michigan reports 7 more coronavirus deaths, 489 new cases
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 7 more coronavirus deaths and 489 new cases on Monday.
There have been at least 6,126 deaths and 74,152 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Sunday: 2 more coronavirus death, 483 new cases were reported.
Saturday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 678 new cases were reported.
Berrien County has had 61 deaths and 1,177 confirmed and probable cases.
Cass County has had 7 deaths and 229 confirmed and probable cases.
St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 450 confirmed and probable cases.
You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.