Advertisement

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.(Source: Mayo Clinic)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (Gray News) – The Mayo Clinic is keeping things light in the middle of a pandemic.

A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Jolene Schouweiler of the Mayo Clinic’s Department of Urology was walking by the statue when inspiration struck.

"Since this is our new normal, I thought the Mayo Brothers would like to lead by example," she said.

Mayo Clinic experts model proper masking. As rates of COVID-19 continue to spike in parts of the country, many people...

Posted by Mayo Clinic on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Schouweiler loaned the brothers a couple of her masks before snapping the photo.

The Mayo Clinic grew out of a family practice started by William Worrall Mayo in the late 1800s. His sons William and Charles joined him after completing medical school.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: moments ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

News

Patriot Tour stops in Elkhart

Updated: moments ago
The Patriot Tour's yearly journey across the US made its stop in Elkhart.

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

News

St. Joseph Parks Department welcomes new director

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Steve Slauson was appointed unanimously by the department today.

News

One dead after moped crash in Elkhart

Updated: 7 minutes ago
It happened last night just before 9:30 in Elkhart County.

Latest News

Crime

Officials investigating after burglary in LaPorte County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Officers are investigating after a burglary in LaPorte County.

National

Senate panel approves Trump’s controversial Fed nominee

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The Senate Banking Committee approved President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee for the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, on a party-line vote Tuesday.

National

VIDEO: Off-duty officer pulls boy away from approaching shark

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The officer darted into the water, grabbed the boy's board and pulled him to safety.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: 56 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

National Politics

Pres. Trump excluding those in US illegally from reapportionment count

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Tuesday that seeks to bar people in the U.S. illegally from being counted in congressional reapportionment, a move that drew immediate criticism from Democratic officials.f