Juice WRLD’s posthumous album dominates Billboard charts

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album “Legends Never Die” is alive and well on the music charts.

The 21-track album set several records when it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week.

With 497,000 equivalent albums sold, based on digital sales and streams, “Legends Never Die” marks the biggest posthumous debut in 23 years since Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. posthumously released albums in 1997.

“Legends Never Die” was released on July 10.

Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine in December.

The album also logs the biggest one-week sales for any album released this year and has earned the largest streaming week of 2020.