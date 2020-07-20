Indiana State Police investigating inmate death in Wabash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.

Kevin J. Carpenter, 57, of Churubusco, Indiana, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday morning.

Staff administered first aid, but the efforts did not work.

Investigators suspect foul play and are treating the death as a homicide.

Autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.