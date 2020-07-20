Advertisement

Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases

At least 2,632 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 57,206 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.
At least 2,632 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 57,206 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.(in.gov)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more coronavirus deaths and 658 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,632 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 57,206 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 747 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 735 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 700 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 662 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,524 cases and 83 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,046 cases and 64 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 695 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 679 cases and 8 deaths.

Marshall County has had 663 cases and 13 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 499 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 138 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 91 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 68 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

News

Indiana high school marching band competitions canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
High school marching band competitions have been canceled for the fall season.

News

Notre Dame football players test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A total of 103 Notre Dame football players who received COVID-19 testing last Wednesday have all tested negative.

News

UPDATE: Indiana releases unemployment numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials in Indiana have released the latest unemployment data amid this pandemic.

News

CR 600 W closed in LaPorte County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting today in LaPorte County, there’s a road closure for County Road 600 West right over I-80.

Latest News

News

IN high school marching band competitions canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
Indiana high school marching band competitions have been canceled for the fall season.

News

Michigan restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
A northern Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

News

South Bend Bike Garage is making a difference one bike at a time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The South Bend Bike Garage is making a difference one bike at a time.

News

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2B hole; more sought

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

News

Relatively low levels of humidity Monday before storms return Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Tracking showers and isolated thunderstorm activity Tuesday with higher levels of humidity mid-week.