Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more coronavirus deaths and 658 new cases on Monday.

At least 2,632 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 57,206 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Sunday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 747 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 735 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 700 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 662 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,524 cases and 83 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 4,046 cases and 64 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 695 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 679 cases and 8 deaths.

Marshall County has had 663 cases and 13 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 499 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 138 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 91 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 68 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

