IHSAA says shutting down fall sports is “not an option” at this time

Several local HS were hit by the coronvirus
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The IHSAA wants sports to return.

However, here at home there have been several sports programs hit by COVID-19.

Mishawaka head football coach Keith Kinder tested positive for the coronavirus, and so did a member of the Cavemen volleyball team. This past weekend, the Concord and John Glenn football teams also had a positive case and decided to shut down team workouts. IHSAA assistant commissioner Paul Neidig says the recent positive cases aren’t a surprise.

“I think this is as expected,” Neidig said. “We knew when we came back given the number of cases that we are seeing nationally and state-wide, that we were going to have some positive cases.”

Despite several programs seeing positive cases, the IHSAA does not have any plans to halt fall sports.

“I don’t think shutting everything down at this particular time is an option,” Neidig said. “We’ve got to learn to live with this. We’ve got to learn to manage. We’ve learned a lot about the coronavirus in the last several months and we have to apply the best case scenario.”

Obviously, a lot can change from one day to the next. Neidig says it would be irresponsible to say for certain there will be high school sports in Indiana this fall. The IHSAA does not want to look further than two weeks ahead when making any decisions.

“I think we constantly revisit it,” Neidig said. “Our state has made the decision to continue opening back up and I think when that’s going on, we have to be in step with that.”

Neidig says he can’t wait to celebrate the special day when high school student athletes can step on the field and play sports again.

“In my time, I will always stay focused on the student athlete,” Neidig said. “When I can see a kid get back on the field or the course or wherever he is, and he’s supporting the colors of his school with the school name across his uniform, that’s when. I’ll start to smile a little bit again.”

Neidig says he hopes to smile a lot this fall. He advises everyone to wear a mask so sports can return faster. The IHSAA started Phase 2 of their return to sports plan on Monday.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football has zero positive COVID-19 tests after latest cycle of testing

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
In total, Notre Dame has given 356 coronavirus tests to players and staff members with only two positive tests.

Notre Dame

Former Domer Pat Connaughton tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Connaughton is not in Orlando with the Bucks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Several local sports programs have had COVID cases

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Several local sports programs have had COVID cases, but the IHSAA still plans on sports returning in the fall.

Sports

Former Notre Dame athlete Pat Connaughton has COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Former Notre Dame athlete Pat Connaughton has COVID-19

Sports

13U Michiana Scrappers win Midwest Nationals with backs against the wall

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The 13U Michiana Scrappers softball team won seven games in a row this past weekend to claim the Midwest National crown.

News

Concord High School workouts canceled after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT
Concord Community Schools is canceling football workouts until July 27. The decision comes after a member of the football coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking News

COVID-19 outbreak at Mishawaka High School

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Mishawaka High School football coach and a person involved with the girls volleyball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Michigan schools can play fall sports, association says

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT
Fall sports at Michigan high schools will start on time, although the schedule could change if coronavirus trends worsen.

High School

Jack Leman pounded the pavement at Edwardsburg High School

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Leman was one of the top high school runners in Michigan. He was an all-state cross country runner and qualified for the state cross country and indoor track meets. However, his favorite part about running wasn’t the winning, it was the relationships he built.

High School

Jazmen Watts energized the Riley High School girls basketball team

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Jazmen Watts was a force on the court every night for the Riley Wildcats.