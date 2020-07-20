IHSAA says shutting down fall sports is “not an option” at this time

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The IHSAA wants sports to return.

However, here at home there have been several sports programs hit by COVID-19.

Mishawaka head football coach Keith Kinder tested positive for the coronavirus, and so did a member of the Cavemen volleyball team. This past weekend, the Concord and John Glenn football teams also had a positive case and decided to shut down team workouts. IHSAA assistant commissioner Paul Neidig says the recent positive cases aren’t a surprise.

“I think this is as expected,” Neidig said. “We knew when we came back given the number of cases that we are seeing nationally and state-wide, that we were going to have some positive cases.”

Despite several programs seeing positive cases, the IHSAA does not have any plans to halt fall sports.

“I don’t think shutting everything down at this particular time is an option,” Neidig said. “We’ve got to learn to live with this. We’ve got to learn to manage. We’ve learned a lot about the coronavirus in the last several months and we have to apply the best case scenario.”

Obviously, a lot can change from one day to the next. Neidig says it would be irresponsible to say for certain there will be high school sports in Indiana this fall. The IHSAA does not want to look further than two weeks ahead when making any decisions.

“I think we constantly revisit it,” Neidig said. “Our state has made the decision to continue opening back up and I think when that’s going on, we have to be in step with that.”

Neidig says he can’t wait to celebrate the special day when high school student athletes can step on the field and play sports again.

“In my time, I will always stay focused on the student athlete,” Neidig said. “When I can see a kid get back on the field or the course or wherever he is, and he’s supporting the colors of his school with the school name across his uniform, that’s when. I’ll start to smile a little bit again.”

Neidig says he hopes to smile a lot this fall. He advises everyone to wear a mask so sports can return faster. The IHSAA started Phase 2 of their return to sports plan on Monday.

