Indiana high school marching band competitions canceled

Ind. (WNDU) - High school marching band competitions have been canceled for the fall season.

This includes regional, semis-state and state finals.

Right now, ISSMA officials are looking into virtual options.

Nearly 200 schools participate in marching band events.

Now it’s up to those individual schools to decide if band will play at school-hosted events, including football games.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.