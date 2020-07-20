High price to pay for breaking reopening rules keeps growing

Mich. (WNDU) -

The potential price a Michigan business owner will have to pay for breaking the economic reopening rules keeps growing.

Gary Marshall says he has received 18 citations. Each carries a fine of $500 dollars.

The citations have to do with reopening Fitstop24 exercise facilities in Niles and Dowagiac in June.

The total fines now stand at about $9,000 although the satisfaction Marshall gets from opening his gyms is perhaps priceless.

“There’s not a vaccine out that can help with this virus, the best option you have Is to stay healthy. How do you stay healthy? You excise, you run, you work out, you lift weights,” said Marshall.

Exercise helps members deal with everything from diabetes to mental health issues.

Fitstop closed in March because Marshall says it was the right thing to do

It reopened the first week in June when bars got the green light.

“At what point did science say that bars were a better option than being physically active and healthy?” Marshall asked in a Facebook post that amounts to a personal plea to the governor to let the physical fitness industry reopen legally.

“I’m not going to shut down. I think what I’m doing is right and we can agree to disagree but I think science backs me up,” Marshall reasoned. “I’m not above the law, I don’t claim to be. I just know what I’m doing is right. It’s okay for people to stand up for what they believe in and that’s it, that’s all I’m doing—standing up for something I believe in.”

As for the fines, Marshall is awaiting a court date and says he will likely fight them.

Marshall says that for a time daily tickets were not issued in response to a court ruling in an unrelated case. The tickets resumed after the original court decision was reversed.

