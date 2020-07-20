Advertisement

Goshen Hospital chief medical officer worried about long-term side effects of COVID-19

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -

The chief medical officer at Goshen Hospital is worried about the possible long-term side effects of people contracting coronavirus.

"Now obviously, we've only been following people for six months, but when you haven't fully recovered after six months, it certainly makes us worry that there are going to be impacts that people are going to be living with indefinitely, even if they survive the infection," said Dr. Dan Nafziger, who is also an infectious disease specialist at Goshen Hospital.

In a news release, Nafziger writes some coronavirus patients are having strokes and developing blood clots along with chronic fatigue. He and other health experts are uncertain if people's lungs will ever be the same following a COVID-19 infection.

Currently, Goshen Hospital is treating five coronavirus patients, some of whom are on ventilators in the intensive care unit. That number is significantly down from 28 -- the hospital's peak. Nafziger credits the drop to the late June face mask mandate ordered by Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz.

"Knowing most people aren't immune to the virus, we fully anticipate we will see another spike in Goshen if people don't do all they can to prevent the spread of this virus," Nafziger said.

While COVID-19 is a "benign virus" for most people, Nafziger tells 16 News Now the concern still remains for people who are over 50 years old, especially those in the 65+ category.

"It's partly a challenge for health departments because there is such a large percentage who don't know they're infectious, who then spread the virus to their parents or their grandparents or elderly friends and family members," Nafziger explained.

He said that is why wearing face masks and practicing physical distancing remain as important as ever.

