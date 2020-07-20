Former Domer Pat Connaughton tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (WNDU) - Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The former Notre Dame basketball and baseball star tested positive for COVID-19 and, therefore, is not with the Bucks in Orlando as the NBA prepares to restart.

Connaughton tells ESPN that he feels healthy and can’t wait to joins his teammates in Orlando once he meets all of the NBA’s protocols.

The former Notre Dame captain has played in 61 games for the Bucks this season, averaging 5.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

The Bucks are scheduled to play their first game of the NBA restart on July 31st against the Boston Celtics.

