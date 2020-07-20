Advertisement

Driver airlifted to Chicago for injuries after crash on Toll Road

One person was airlifted to Chicago for his injuries after a crash between his Nissan and a tractor-trailer on I-80/90.
One person was airlifted to Chicago for his injuries after a crash between his Nissan and a tractor-trailer on I-80/90.(Indiana State Police)
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT
HAMMOND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was airlifted to Chicago for his injuries after a crash between his Nissan and a tractor-trailer on I-80/90.

The crash happened Monday morning at the 1.8 mile marker.

According to Indiana State Police, initial investigations show the driver of the Nissan failed to slow for traffic congestion, and then “may have taken evasive action and lost control of the Nissan.”

The driver then merged right, hitting the driver’s side of the tractor-trailer, hitting it with such force that it rocked the trailer.

The trailer then leaned back and forth, including on top of the Nissan.

The roof of the Nissan was pushed down on the driver.

The driver, Dominique Bernard Ellis, 26, from Markham, Illinois, had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Hammond Fire Department, according to police.

Ellis was then taken by helicopter for severe injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

