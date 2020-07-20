Advertisement

Delayed testing: Top 3 options for faster COVID-19 test results

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Coronavirus testing in Indiana is in it’s prime as July is expected to become the second-highest recorded COVID-19 tests in one month since the pandemic.

But with more tests, comes more test delays says St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox.

“Over the weekend, we had a whole handful -- double handful -- of tests that were running 10-18 days. We had three results that came back over the weekend that were 18 days and processing,” Fox told 16 News Now Monday.

However, Fox says the key to a quicker test turnaround time is not about when you take your test, it is about where you take it.

“Ideally, they should go through there primary care provider and get tested in the context of whatever system they are part of,” Fox says.

According to Fox, the top testing option for the quickest results are hospitals. As of Monday, Fox says it is more likely a hospital will produce test results the same-day or up to 24 hours after the test was taken.

On the other hand, Fox says the majority of COVID-19 testing at hospitals are reserved for those with severe symptoms and likely to need medical care.

The second best option are testing sites run by the Indiana State Department of Health, who currently have an average of 2-3 days, Fox says.

Third in line, outpatient clinics such as South Bend Clinic, Beacon Medical Group, and St. Joseph Health System, who currently average a 3-5 day turnaround before receiving test results.

And finally, the one most Hoosiers are having problems with, pop-up testing sites at pharmacies like CVS Minute Clinics, are leaving some people waiting anymore between 7-10 days, or more, before receiving any results, according to Fox.

According to St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox, coronavirus testing at local hospitals currently hold the quickest test turn around time with an average of same-day to 24 hours before producing results.
According to St. Joseph County Health Officer Mark Fox, coronavirus testing at local hospitals currently hold the quickest test turn around time with an average of same-day to 24 hours before producing results.(WNDU)

“A lot of the pop-up clinics if you will, they don’t link you to primary care, they don’t follow you in terms of monitoring your symptoms and things, and I think that is a problem especially when you are dealing with a disease like COVID. So the real challenge is, not only that people get frustrated and break out of isolation sooner than they should, it’s the missed opportunity of isolating or quarantining people who are close contacts and are at risk of being infected,” Fox says.

Fox says several St. Joseph County residents received test results after waiting for 18 days.

He advises anyone who is looking to take a test moving forward should go through their health care provider for the quickest turnaround test times.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Testing delays, mask debates continue

Updated: moments ago
|
The debate over wearing masks and testing delays both continue.

National

Fauci to throw 1st pitch at opening MLB game

Updated: moments ago
The Nationals host the New York Yankees to open the season nearly four months after it originally was scheduled to begin.

National

Virus antibodies fade fast but not necessarily protection

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer
Researchers found that the antibodies had a half-life of 73 days, which means that half of them would be gone after that much time.

National Politics

Trump to hold coronavirus briefing Tuesday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
President Donald Trump pulled the plug on his freewheeling daily coronavirus briefings when they turned into a political liability this spring, but he was reviving them Tuesday, looking to halt a campaign-season erosion of support as new cases spike across the country.

National Politics

Next virus aid package could easily swell past $1 trillion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
President Donald Trump’s negotiators fanned out on Capitol Hill Tuesday over a new COVID-19 aid package as divisions between the White House and Senate Republicans pushed talks into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to deal with the mounting crisis.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Updated: 1 hours ago
Hackers working with the Chinese government targeted firms developing vaccines for the coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from companies across the world, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Coronavirus

Antibodies may be key bridge until coronavirus vaccine arrives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Antibody therapy may be key to helping block the coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus

Veteran Houston fire captain dies from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Houston is mourning the death of a fire department captain who died in the line of duty from COVID-19.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer requiring masks in stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.

National

Dollar Tree, Family Dollar no longer mandating masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks at stores.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms persist in patients, requiring prolonged care

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Europe's first wave of Covid-19 infections may be over, but lingering symptoms and painful long-term effects increase need for ongoing care.