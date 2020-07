LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting today in LaPorte County, there’s a road closure for County Road 600 West right over I-80.

Crews will be replacing a bridge deck there.

You’ll want to get familiar with how you plan to maneuver around it. The road is expected to be closed through mid-November of this year.

