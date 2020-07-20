Advertisement

Another Reprieve from the Heat

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEEKEND HEAT... While clouds and rain kept the heat down yesterday, the rest of this past weekend was hot and humid. And it looks like this next one will be as well. In between, though, it will be more typical for this time of the year...warm, but not overly humid. As for rain, our best chance this week will be Tuesday night, with a slight chance late Tuesday and also Wednesday morning. After the heat and humidity this weekend, it looks like the heat backs off again next week along with some chances for a shower or storm...

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 63, Wind: NE 3-6

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm...but not too humid. High: 85, Wind: Bec S 5-10

Tuesday night: Good chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Low: 67

Wednesday: Lingering t’shower possible early...becoming partly sunny and more humid later in the day. High: 87

