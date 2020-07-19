Two charged in Lake Monroe incident on July 4

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Prosecutors in Indiana have issued arrest warrants for two men involved in a reportedly racially-charged incident.

Three counts, including criminal confinement, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, and intimidation, for Sean Purdy.

Jerry Cox faces those same charges, plus two more counts of battery.

Those are the men seen holding Vauhxx Booker against a tree on the Fourth of July, following a dispute over private property.

“I understand that I have a duty and an obligation to myself and to everyone, uh, to make sure that justice is served. We’ve been watched by the eyes of the multitude. And it’s important that we send out a message loud and clear that this type of behavior can no longer be tolerated, that we won’t be a divided people, that we won’t continue to devolve into the worst of humanity that we’ll boldly move forward. And that we’re going to push towards justice,” Booker said.

The legal team for the alleged instigators say they’re aware of the charges, and will not yet be releasing a statement.

