Some sunshine to start out the week, more chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some parts of the area saw some severe weather this afternoon, but most saw just some moderate to heavy rain for during the afternoon. This evening we will watch as clouds gradually clear out of the area as high pressure slides in from the North. Overnight temperatures will dip into the middle 60s and it will remain a bit muggy. For Monday, some sunshine will be present with temperatures in the middle 80s.

As we move through Monday clouds will again increase ahead of our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. This is due to an approaching warm front from the South followed by a cold front later Wednesday. A look at the temperatures shows us that for much of the week we remain in the mid-80s for highs but as the weekend approaches, we look to again approach that 90-degree mark. Our dog days of summer roller coaster ride continues.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds begin to clear out. We will cool off into the upper 60s by Monday morning. Low of 66.

MONDAY: Some sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s. The humidity won’t be as high as this past weekend, but it will still be sticky out there. High of 86.

MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds ahead of a warm front which will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Still a bit muggy with a low of 66

TUESDAY: Showers and scattered thunderstorms begin early in the day and stick with us for much of Tuesday. High of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High of 84

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 81

Sunday’s Low: 73

Precipitation: 0.17″

