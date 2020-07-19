Slight risk for severe weather Sunday afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A warm and muggy Sunday morning with showers and scattered thunderstorms gathering to the West. The humid air stays with us, a high near 88 will bring heat index values back into the mid 90s for some. A het advisory is in effect from 12-8pm for this reason. Our storms will likely form into a line associated with the approaching cold front. These storms do not pose any major severe threat but an isolated stronger storm or two is possible. The main threats will be Heavy rains and gusty winds. By the early evening these storms move out of Michiana.

A cooler evening is on tap as our low will head into the middle 60s and the humidity will relax just a bit. Monday brings some sunshine as high pressure will dominate the region. Highs will reach the middle 80s. The humidity stays with us through the week but not as muggy as it has been the past few days. More chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will come into the picture Tuesday morning through Wednesday, with more of an isolated chance for a thunderstorms Thursday. Temperatures look to jump back up into the upper 80s yet again by next Friday as our summer heat roller coaster continues.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely throughout the day. There is no major severe threat with these storms. Although, an isolated stronger storm or two is possible. The hot and humid air sticks with us. High of 88.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms ending early. Clouds begin to clear out. We will cool off into the upper 60s by Monday morning. Low of 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and temperatures in the middle 80s. The humidity won’t be as high as this past weekend, but it will still be sticky out there. High of 86.

TUESDAY: Showers and scattered thunderstorms begin early in the day and stick with us for much of Tuesday. High of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. High of 84

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 90

Saturday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.