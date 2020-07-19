Several KKK recruiting packages found outside homes in New Carlisle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Homeowner Kevin Bargielski has lived in New Carlisle his entire life.

"I've been here for 41 years, I've never seen anything like this."

Though, never did he come across something as strange and unusual as he did Saturday night.

“I was walking over to my neighbor who seen him toss it out of a white truck. “I go over to my property and see it by my driveway and it was KKK propaganda,” Bargielski says.

It was a plastic bag full of KKK recruitment messages, an application to join the New Carlisle chapter of the KKK, and documents defaming notable civil rights leaders, like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, and coining them as communists.

“Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks...people were affiliated with communism apparently,” Bargielski says.

And after driving down the road, Bargielski says he noticed he wasn’t the only one to find a recruiting package in his driveway.

“I walked down the road, started picking them up so my older neighbors didn’t see it. They’re a bunch of older people. I don’t think they are okay with the Klan,” Bargielski says.

Bargielski says he isn’t okay with finding the packages on his property either, calling for the apparent KKK members to move out of his neighborhood.

“Don’t put your stuff out here because we don’t want it out of here,” Bargielski says.

Anyone who finds a KKK recruitment package outside their home are encouraged to report it by calling the local police department.

