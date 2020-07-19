Advertisement

Several KKK recruiting packages found outside homes in New Carlisle

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Homeowner Kevin Bargielski has lived in New Carlisle his entire life.

"I've been here for 41 years, I've never seen anything like this."

Though, never did he come across something as strange and unusual as he did Saturday night.

“I was walking over to my neighbor who seen him toss it out of a white truck. “I go over to my property and see it by my driveway and it was KKK propaganda,” Bargielski says.

It was a plastic bag full of KKK recruitment messages, an application to join the New Carlisle chapter of the KKK, and documents defaming notable civil rights leaders, like Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, and coining them as communists.

“Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks...people were affiliated with communism apparently,” Bargielski says.

And after driving down the road, Bargielski says he noticed he wasn’t the only one to find a recruiting package in his driveway.

“I walked down the road, started picking them up so my older neighbors didn’t see it. They’re a bunch of older people. I don’t think they are okay with the Klan,” Bargielski says.

Bargielski says he isn’t okay with finding the packages on his property either, calling for the apparent KKK members to move out of his neighborhood.

“Don’t put your stuff out here because we don’t want it out of here,” Bargielski says.

Anyone who finds a KKK recruitment package outside their home are encouraged to report it by calling the local police department.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Nicki Minaj has a new release coming soon: her first child.

News

Indiana high school marching band competitions canceled

Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school marching band competitions have been canceled for the fall season.

News

Notre Dame football players test negative for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
A total of 103 Notre Dame football players who received COVID-19 testing last Wednesday have all tested negative.

News

UPDATE: Indiana releases unemployment numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials in Indiana have released the latest unemployment data amid this pandemic.

News

CR 600 W closed in LaPorte County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Starting today in LaPorte County, there’s a road closure for County Road 600 West right over I-80.

Latest News

News

Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
At least 2,632 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 57,206 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

News

Michigan restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
A northern Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

News

South Bend Bike Garage is making a difference one bike at a time

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The South Bend Bike Garage is making a difference one bike at a time.

News

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2B hole; more sought

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

News

Relatively low levels of humidity Monday before storms return Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Tracking showers and isolated thunderstorm activity Tuesday with higher levels of humidity mid-week.

News

One person killed in single car crash in Berrien County

Updated: 16 hours ago
One person is dead after a car hit a guardrail and rolled several times in Berrien County on Sunday afternoon.