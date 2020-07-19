One dead in Elkhart County after motorcycle crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead and four are injured after a crash involving a car and two motorcycles on the U.S. 20 bypass in Elkhart County.

Per the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office, The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 20 and CR 21. Police were called to the scene around 7 pm Saturday evening.

The crash occurred when one motorcycle rear-ended another, causing a chain reaction that involved a car.

47-year-old Angela Gatto of Goshen, Indiana was pronounced dead on the scene. She was the passenger on the motorcycle that was rear-ended. The driver of the bike Gatto was on has been transported to Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The other motorcycle driver has been taken to Elkhart General Hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the car involved were transported to Memorial and Goshen hospitals, respectively, with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

