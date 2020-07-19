One sent to hospital in Elkhart County crash, police investigating

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Elkhart County Saturday afternoon.

The man was driving westbound on CR 38, approaching the intersection of CR 17.

A woman driving northbound on CR 17 was approaching the intersection of CR 38.

It is believed that the man disregarded the “automatic signal” and collided into the woman’s vehicle, according to police.

The man was sent to the hospital for a broken collar bone, cuts, and bleeding to the head.

The woman was sent to the hospital for a fractured ankle and a possible dislocated hip.

Witnesses are providing conflicting statements.

Police are continuing to investigate.

