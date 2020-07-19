One dead, one charged with OWI after car hits motorcycle in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is facing charges after a deadly crash in Berrien County.

Police responded to a car and motorcycle collision on I-94 westbound in Lake Township around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the car reportedly rear-ended the motorcycle, killing the 33-year-old man riding it.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. They are charging the 26-year-old driver with operating while intoxicated causing death.

His name is not being released until he is arraigned.

