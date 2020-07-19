Michigan reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 483 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 2 more coronavirus deaths and 483 new cases on Sunday.

There have been at least 6,119 deaths and 73,663 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 9 deaths, 678 new cases reported

Berrien County has had 61 deaths and 1,177 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 7 deaths and 199 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 389 confirmed and probable cases.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.