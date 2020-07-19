Many of Indiana’s counties named for men tied to slavery
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One-third of Indiana’s 92 counties are named for men who had ties to slavery or supported otherwise racist policies.
Eric Sandweiss, a history professor at Indiana University, says that reflects slavery’s inescapable legacy across the country.
Indiana’s counties were named in the early-to mid-1800s. Sandweiss tells The Indianapolis Star that revisiting names and removing monuments is Americans’ way of taking a step forward.
George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis has catalyzed a global reckoning to reevaluate places and things that commemorate people whose actions today are no longer considered commendable.