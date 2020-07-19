Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 927 new cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Indiana health officials are reporting 2 more coronavirus deaths and 927 new cases on Sunday.

At least 2,629 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Sunday, and there have been at least 56,571 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 17 more coronavirus deaths, 855 new cases

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 747 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 735 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 10 more coronavirus deaths, 700 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 13 more coronavirus deaths, 662 new cases were reported.

Monday: 2 more coronavirus deaths, 452 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 4 more coronavirus deaths, 560 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 793 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 2,491 cases and 83 deaths.

Elkhart County has had 3,999 cases and 64 deaths.

LaPorte County has had 688 cases and 28 deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 657 cases and 8 deaths.

Marshall County has had 659 cases and 13 deaths.

LaGrange County has had 498 cases and 10 deaths.

Starke County has had 134 cases and 4 deaths.

Fulton County has had 89 cases and 1 death.

Pulaski County has had 68 cases and 1 death.

The Indiana State Department of Health has not reported the number of patients who have recovered. For more information, visit their online dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

