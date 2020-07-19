How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis

Of all the ways that John Lewis influenced American life and politics, his indelible impact on young people may be among the most enduring.

From student activist to elder statesman, Lewis continually encouraged the nation’s youth to start “good trouble.”

And he modeled just how to do that. For the Black Lives Matter generation, the connection to Lewis, who died Friday, is deep.

Several Black activists tell The Associated Press that Lewis was generous with his time, taking meetings and sharing stages with younger movement figures.

One activist said: “He didn’t have to stand with us, he chose to.”