At least one injured after shooting at Marion County Fair

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Indianapolis say at least one person was shot at the Marion County Fair Saturday evening.

Sheriff’s deputies were escorting a group of juveniles out of the fair when more than 100 people forced their way through the gate into the fairgrounds.

Officials say multiple fights broke out and several shots were fired.

A juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One deputy also sustained minor injuries.

“At that point in time, approximately 100 to 150 what we believe are juveniles and adults then forced their way through the gates into the Marion County fairground area,” said Genae Cook from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

“So many people. We literally had thousands of juveniles there at the fair tonight. I’ll say most of these juveniles were unaccompanied by adult supervision and it was rough,” said Maj. Michael Hubbs from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say numerous juveniles have been arrested, and multiple firearms have been recovered from the scene.

