A South Bend church starts community outreach program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local church started a monthly community outreach program in South Bend.

Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church visited 4 sites Saturday where they gave out snacks, masks, prayers and more.

One of those sites was at South Bend's tent city where they met with some of the homeless.

The congregation also visited Cardinal Nursing Home, Memorial Hospital and Fire Station 2, all in an effort to spread hope in the community.

“Our church, we’ve been locked down due to COVID, and this is the first time that we are coming together. I’m meeting some of my members for the first time physically, and they are excited. They’re fired up, and they’re just ready to serve their city,” Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church Pastor Claval Hunter said.

The church says this type of outreach event is something they plan on doing every month.

