Violent felon with gun arrested in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for possession of a firearm by a violent felon on Friday morning.

A LaPorte County deputy started following a vehicle that was going over the speed limit. After the driver of the vehicle made an abrupt turn, the deputy stopped him for not signaling his turn.

The driver, Zackery A. Padegett, 27, had a loaded handgun magazine in the passenger compartment. Officers later found a second magazine and a handgun in another area of the vehicle.

Padgett was arrested and taken to the LaPorte County Jail. He is being held on a $20,005 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.