The Blueberry Patch in Sawyer is back open

Sawyer, MI. (WNDU) - The Blueberry Patch in Sawyer, Michigan is now open for people to come and enjoy fresh blueberries.

Guests can either pick the berries themselves or buy those that have already been picked.

Because of COVID-19, the bucket guests fill with their picked berries is one they now get to take home with them.

The Blueberry Patch is also offering curbside pick-up for guests that want to call and place an order ahead of time.

One of the farm managers says picking blueberries is an activity where guests can easily social distance.

“We’re doing a lot of safety things this year with the whole new COVID rules to protect both us and our employees. So we are trying to make it as safe a thing as we can,” farm manager Kris Goodenough said.

The Blueberry Patch is open Sunday-Thursday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

