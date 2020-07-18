Advertisement

Scattered showers and storms for Sunday, with the humidity sticking around

Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day as a cold front moves across Michiana. The humidity is not going anywhere as heat index values are still expected to be in the low to mid 90s for Sunday.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The heat and humidity caused our heat index values across Michiana to rise to near or just above the century mark earlier Saturday afternoon. The heat advisory does remain in effect for all counties through 9pm Saturday night. Overnight we won’t cool off much due to some clouds hanging around. The mid 70s is where we will bottom out early tomorrow morning. The humidity will remain high ahead of our approaching cool front for Sunday.

A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely hold together and move through Michiana as we head through Sunday morning. Clouds will attempt to break behind the front late morning with more chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be right around 90 degrees, and the heat index will again be in the mid 90s for most of Michiana. Highs then come down a few degrees throughout the rest of our week, but we will remain feeling very uncomfortable thanks to higher humidity. More chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms come into the picture Tuesday into Wednesday.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Warm and humid. Some clouds will be hanging around. No showers or storms until morning. Low of 76

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely throughout the day. The hot and humid air sticks with us. High of 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms ending early. Clouds begin to clear out. We will cool off into the upper 60s by Monday morning. Low of 68.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and temperatures in the middle 80s. The humidity won’t be as high as this past weekend, but it will still be sticky out there. High of 86.

TUESDAY: Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day along with an approaching warm front. High of 84.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 90

Saturday’s Low:

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

