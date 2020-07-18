Prairie Street in Elkhart closed after child hit by car

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of Prairie Street in Elkhart is closed after a child was hit by a car Saturday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the scene after receiving a call about an accident with injuries.

A 3-year-old boy ran across Prairie Street and was hit by a Black Mercedes going southbound on Prairie.

The child was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.

He was later flown to Fort Wayne.

The 2000 block of Prairie Street will remain closed for several hours, according to police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.