Michigan reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 678 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 9 more coronavirus deaths and 678 new cases on Saturday.

There have been at least 6,117 deaths and 71,180 cases throughout the state.

Saturday: 32 deaths, 1,983 new cases reported

Berrien County has had 61 deaths and 926 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 7 deaths and 197 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 6 deaths and 378 confirmed and probable cases.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.