Law enforcement encourage having a mask while going to the beach

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The hot weather drove tons of people to beaches along Lake Michigan, especially in New Buffalo.

16 News Now tells us what beachgoers need to know about following social distancing properly.

The New Buffalo Police Chief said he expected a packed beach today so he advised folks to bring their masks.

"Yeah, it's going to be an exceptionally busy day at our beach especially with the closing of Michigan City's. We're actually already at parking capacity, so it's full," said New Buffalo Police Chief Rich Killips.

New Buffalo Police officers reminded beachgoers when they need to wear their masks while outside.

"We have officers and extra police officers working today talking to everyone who's in groups, educating them, making sure they do have masks. Just because they're at the beach, they still need masks when they're around somebody else," Killips said.

He says people who can't maintain social distancing outdoors need to wear a mask.

Even with a completely full beach, we didn't see too many people wearing masks.

"If people fail to comply then they will be followed up with a visit from the police department. You can actually be issued a ticket for not wearing a facemask and not following social distancing rules. Hopefully, we don't have to do that but if someone is being very obstinant about it we do have that option available to us," Killips said.

Chief Killips says on these hot days, it’s best to arrive at the beach early so you can find some space and beat the heat.

