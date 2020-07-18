Advertisement

Law enforcement encourage having a mask while going to the beach

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - The hot weather drove tons of people to beaches along Lake Michigan, especially in New Buffalo.

16 News Now tells us what beachgoers need to know about following social distancing properly.

The New Buffalo Police Chief said he expected a packed beach today so he advised folks to bring their masks.

"Yeah, it's going to be an exceptionally busy day at our beach especially with the closing of Michigan City's. We're actually already at parking capacity, so it's full," said New Buffalo Police Chief Rich Killips.

New Buffalo Police officers reminded beachgoers when they need to wear their masks while outside.

"We have officers and extra police officers working today talking to everyone who's in groups, educating them, making sure they do have masks. Just because they're at the beach, they still need masks when they're around somebody else," Killips said.

He says people who can't maintain social distancing outdoors need to wear a mask.

Even with a completely full beach, we didn't see too many people wearing masks.

"If people fail to comply then they will be followed up with a visit from the police department. You can actually be issued a ticket for not wearing a facemask and not following social distancing rules. Hopefully, we don't have to do that but if someone is being very obstinant about it we do have that option available to us," Killips said.

Chief Killips says on these hot days, it’s best to arrive at the beach early so you can find some space and beat the heat.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Coronavirus

White House coronavirus task force briefings are back with Trump at the helm

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Some of Trump’s closest advisers had publicly advocated for the return of briefings led by the president, who has slid against Democratic rival Joe Biden in recent polls.

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

National Politics

Trump: White House coronavirus briefings are returning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump said coronavirus briefings from the White House are returning this week.

Latest News

National

Bahamas bans US travelers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has announced new travel bans which will prevent people in the U.S. from traveling to the Caribbean country.

News

Indiana reports 3 more coronavirus deaths, 658 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
At least 2,632 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 57,206 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

UK coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARIA CHENG
In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized.

News

Michigan restaurant suffered after busboy lied about virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
A northern Michigan restaurant lost thousands of dollars in sales after a busboy said he had COVID-19, but the employee simply wanted a day off and lied.

Coronavirus

Oxford scientists explain early results for their COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Four of the scientists working on the new Oxford vaccine discuss the first results of their testing on humans.

News

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2B hole; more sought

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT Associated Press
Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown.