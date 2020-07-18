Advertisement

Knox business holding benefit dinner for woman who died

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Emily McGee’s mother, Robin McGee, has provided 16 News Now with the 22-year-old’s death certificate, which states Emily’s causes of death as asphyxia; fentanyl and heroin overdose; and fentanyl and heroin related death.

Original Story:

A business in Knox is hosting a benefit dinner to help pay for burial expenses for a grieving family in need.

Emily McGee, of North Judson, was just 22 years old when she lost her life.

Her death came as a shock to her family.

“She had a heart of gold. She had two little girls who will grow up without her mom,” said family member, Misty Baldridge.

“I know that anybody who has ever met Emily will never forget her because she had that goofy laugh and she was always worried about them,” said McGee’s mom, Renae Clemons.

Clemons said McGee died this past February to domestic violence.

While authorities are still investigating, family members said it has been painful and difficult to process.

“It’s took a tremendous impact on all of us. Some days are better than others. Other days it’s just sitting there crying and listening to music that she use to listen to,” Baldridge said.

“Actually it’s getting worse by the day. That’s all I do is cry. I don’t even want to get out of bed,” Clemons said

For this family, tragedy seems to strike over and over again, as they lost another family just one week after McGee died.

The family said they do not have enough money to bury McGee, which is why Jack and Diane’s Sports Bar and Grill is hosting a benefit fish fry dinner Saturday night.

The pain that I see on their faces every time I see them. I think that when justice prevails, the person that did it will go to prison for the rest of his life,” said owner of Jack and Diane’s Sports Bar and Grill, Jack Wauchop.

Hundreds of people are expected to come and all proceeds will help with burial expenses.

McGee will be buried next to her dad who also passed away.

“Trying to think of the good times we had. Not trying to think and remember her being in the coffin,” Baldridge said.

Tickets are just $7.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Slowly warming back up...

Updated: moments ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
SLOWLY WARMING UP... It's been a wonderful spell of more comfortable weather, but now we'll slowly head back into the heat and humidity. Friday, and even Saturday, will still be pretty nice, just a bit milder and a bit more humid each day. Sunday will be very warm and humid with a chance for a shower or storm. We have a much better chance on Monday, and then we settle into a typical summer-like pattern...warm and rather humid, wth a pop-up t'shower possible each afternoon. There are signs now that it turns a little cooler next weekend...

Safety

6-year-old fighting flesh-eating disease after finding needle at Mishawaka splash pad

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
A six year-old boy has been diagnosed with MRSA after finding a needle and cutting himself at a Mishawaka splash pad.

National Politics

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

Talks continue in Washington of second coronavirus relief package

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawmakers in Washington are at an impasse right now as millions of Americans continue to file for unemployment.

News

All Elkhart schools starting virtually

Updated: 1 hour ago
All Elkhart schools will start the year off virtually, after a meeting among all the public-school superintendents from Elkhart County and the health officials from the Elkhart County Health Department.

Latest News

Environment

Telling ‘murder hornets’ apart from native species in Michiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
16 News Now spoke with an entomology professor from Purdue University to learn how to tell the difference between a ‘murder hornet’ and the two more common species in Michiana.

News

58th Annual Arts & Crafts Market underway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Things look a little different this year with precautions in place because of COVID-19, but you can still experience the best parts of this arts and crafts market.

News

CDC investigating coronavirus in Elkhart County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
We could learn the details from the CDC’s research on COVID-19 rates in Elkhart County within the next two weeks.

News

One taken to hospital after shooting, South Bend police investigating

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers or at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

News

Downtown South Bend to host First Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A block of Michigan Street will be closed tomorrow for Downtown South Bend’s Aug. 7 First Friday event.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 26* coronavirus deaths, 722 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
There have been at least 6,247 deaths and 85,429 confirmed cases throughout the state.