Knox business holding benefit dinner for woman who died

UPDATE: Emily McGee’s mother, Robin McGee, has provided 16 News Now with the 22-year-old’s death certificate, which states Emily’s causes of death as asphyxia; fentanyl and heroin overdose; and fentanyl and heroin related death.

Original Story:

A business in Knox is hosting a benefit dinner to help pay for burial expenses for a grieving family in need.

Emily McGee, of North Judson, was just 22 years old when she lost her life.

Her death came as a shock to her family.

“She had a heart of gold. She had two little girls who will grow up without her mom,” said family member, Misty Baldridge.

“I know that anybody who has ever met Emily will never forget her because she had that goofy laugh and she was always worried about them,” said McGee’s mom, Renae Clemons.

Clemons said McGee died this past February to domestic violence.

While authorities are still investigating, family members said it has been painful and difficult to process.

“It’s took a tremendous impact on all of us. Some days are better than others. Other days it’s just sitting there crying and listening to music that she use to listen to,” Baldridge said.

“Actually it’s getting worse by the day. That’s all I do is cry. I don’t even want to get out of bed,” Clemons said

For this family, tragedy seems to strike over and over again, as they lost another family just one week after McGee died.

The family said they do not have enough money to bury McGee, which is why Jack and Diane’s Sports Bar and Grill is hosting a benefit fish fry dinner Saturday night.

The pain that I see on their faces every time I see them. I think that when justice prevails, the person that did it will go to prison for the rest of his life,” said owner of Jack and Diane’s Sports Bar and Grill, Jack Wauchop.

Hundreds of people are expected to come and all proceeds will help with burial expenses.

McGee will be buried next to her dad who also passed away.

“Trying to think of the good times we had. Not trying to think and remember her being in the coffin,” Baldridge said.

Tickets are just $7.

