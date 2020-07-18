Advertisement

Fair Food Drive-thru happens over weekend

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A Fair Food Drive-Thru took place at the Berrien County Youth Fair grounds.

Those looking to get their fill of some of their fair food cravings could do so without having to get out of their car.

It is a cash-only event with 11 different vendors serving everything from lemonade, to pretzels, to steak tips.

Because of the fair being postponed, the drive-thru is one of the ways that the fair is still able to operate and raise money.

“People are always very thankful that we did it, and they really didn’t mind waiting in line for an elephant ear or steak tips or the different fair food that they were craving,” Fair manager Karen Klug said.

The drive-thru lasts until 7 p.m. Saturday and will be back open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

