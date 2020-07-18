Advertisement

13U Michiana Scrappers win Midwest Nationals with backs against the wall

The Scrappers won seven straight games to clinch the title
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 13U Michiana Scrappers softball team played with the “one play at a time” mentality at the Midwest Nationals tournament this past weekend in Iowa.

“We always talk about how you have to want the ball,” Scrappers shortstop Ava Guyer said. “You can’t think ahead. You can’t not want the ball because the Softball Gods will bless you with it, and you’ll mess up. You just have to play one play at a time.”

That mentality paid off. Facing elimination, the Scrappers won seven straight, which included a walk-off home run by Abby Widmar, to win the Midwest Nationals.

“I had tears in my eyes,” Scrappers first basemen Abby Widmar said. “I will never forget this moment of us winning nationals. It wasn’t one person winning a game. It was a team effort all the way through.”

The team effort stemmed back to practices that started back in April. Head coach Jason Widmar says the Scrappers were very well prepared for this run after all the hard work they put in leading into the tournament.

“The way the girls battled, we had walkoff home runs, we had errors, we had great hits, we had great defensive plays but, ultimately, they bought into the vision and the message,” Jason Widmar said. “They really competed and fought for each other, and ended up holding the crown in the end, which was pretty special.”

It’s a pretty special group that now has the all of the teams in the Midwest aiming for their crown.

“I like having the target on your back because it makes you work as hard as you can,” Scrappers right fielder Izabella Hanna said. ”I’m just excited for next year to play even harder teams and have the target on our back and work as hard as we can.”

The Scrappers still have a few smaller tournaments left this season in the Hoosier State but hope to play, and beat, more teams from all over the country next summer.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Concord High School workouts canceled after positive COVID-19 case

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT
Concord Community Schools is canceling football workouts until July 27. The decision comes after a member of the football coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking News

COVID-19 outbreak at Mishawaka High School

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
Mishawaka High School football coach and a person involved with the girls volleyball team have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Michigan schools can play fall sports, association says

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT
Fall sports at Michigan high schools will start on time, although the schedule could change if coronavirus trends worsen.

High School

Jack Leman pounded the pavement at Edwardsburg High School

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Leman was one of the top high school runners in Michigan. He was an all-state cross country runner and qualified for the state cross country and indoor track meets. However, his favorite part about running wasn’t the winning, it was the relationships he built.

Latest News

High School

Jazmen Watts energized the Riley High School girls basketball team

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Jazmen Watts was a force on the court every night for the Riley Wildcats.

High School

South Bend Washington basketball star Mila Reynolds commits to Maryland

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
As a sophomore this past season, Reynolds averaged a double-double scoring 19.8 points per game and hauling in 10.3 rebounds per game.

High School

No spectators allowed at high school sporting events in South Bend

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
As of right now, spectators will not be allowed at South Bend sporting events this fall.

Sports

No spectators at SBCSC Sporting events

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:07 AM EDT
School leaders in South Bend say for now there will be no spectators at sporting events in the school district.

Sports

Bears legend Steve McMichael places ceremonial first bet at Four Winds Sportsbook in New Buffalo

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael bet $20 on the Chicago Bears to win the Super Bowl at the grand opening of the Four Winds Sportsbook.

Sports

Washington Redskins to change nickname

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
The Washington Redskins are expected to announce tomorrow that the team will retire its nickname.