13U Michiana Scrappers win Midwest Nationals with backs against the wall

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 13U Michiana Scrappers softball team played with the “one play at a time” mentality at the Midwest Nationals tournament this past weekend in Iowa.

“We always talk about how you have to want the ball,” Scrappers shortstop Ava Guyer said. “You can’t think ahead. You can’t not want the ball because the Softball Gods will bless you with it, and you’ll mess up. You just have to play one play at a time.”

That mentality paid off. Facing elimination, the Scrappers won seven straight, which included a walk-off home run by Abby Widmar, to win the Midwest Nationals.

“I had tears in my eyes,” Scrappers first basemen Abby Widmar said. “I will never forget this moment of us winning nationals. It wasn’t one person winning a game. It was a team effort all the way through.”

The team effort stemmed back to practices that started back in April. Head coach Jason Widmar says the Scrappers were very well prepared for this run after all the hard work they put in leading into the tournament.

“The way the girls battled, we had walkoff home runs, we had errors, we had great hits, we had great defensive plays but, ultimately, they bought into the vision and the message,” Jason Widmar said. “They really competed and fought for each other, and ended up holding the crown in the end, which was pretty special.”

It’s a pretty special group that now has the all of the teams in the Midwest aiming for their crown.

“I like having the target on your back because it makes you work as hard as you can,” Scrappers right fielder Izabella Hanna said. ”I’m just excited for next year to play even harder teams and have the target on our back and work as hard as we can.”

The Scrappers still have a few smaller tournaments left this season in the Hoosier State but hope to play, and beat, more teams from all over the country next summer.

