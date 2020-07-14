US--Federal Execution, ADVISORY

EDITORS:

Officials are still awaiting a court ruling on whether to proceed with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, which had been scheduled for 4 p.m. EDT Monday at the federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a delay in the execution, saying there were still legal issues to resolve and “the public is not served by short-circuiting legitimate judicial process.” The Justice Department has filed an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The Associated Press is monitoring the situation and will update US--Federal Execution as it develops.

The AP