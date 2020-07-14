US--Federal Execution, ADVISORY

EDITORS:

There is another delay in the scheduled execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, related to court documents. The government has asked for an emergency ruling related to an old stay that had been issued in the case. The Trump administration had planned to move ahead with the execution, the first of a federal prison inmate in 17 years, early Tuesday after a divided Supreme Court reversed lower courts and ruled federal executions could proceed.

The Associated Press is monitoring the situation and will update US--Federal Execution as it develops.

