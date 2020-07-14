Typical July weather Tuesday with summer-like heat returning

TODAY:

A pleasant, summer-like day! Highs reach the middle 80s this afternoon with slightly higher levels of humidity. Overall, quite nice with sunny skies and a light breeze.

TONIGHT:

Dry, comfortable. Mainly clear skies with lows in the middle 60s.

TOMORROW:

Building cloud cover and rising levels of humidity will make Wednesday feel more sticky, especially late in the day. Highs reach the upper 80s with a heat index in the 90s. Chances of rainfall will be widely scattered. After 6pm, a few showers roll through Michiana along a weak cold front.

Few additional showers possible Thursday.

Weekend highs soar into the 90s, once again.

