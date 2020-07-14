South Bend Schools superintendent discusses reopening options, adjustments for school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation announced reopening plans and adjustments for this upcoming school year, which includes three options: in-person learning, e-learning and a new virtual option for students.

South Bend Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined Joshua Short by phone Tuesday on 16 Morning News Now to discuss the options, as well as the new South Bend Virtual Academy.

“Our primary focus is keeping students, teachers and staff safe,” Cummings said. “And so we have three clear options.”

Cummings said the academy is a standalone school for students K-12 who want to do all their learning online.

“I’m really excited about it,” Cummings said. “This diploma transfers anywhere. It gives a safe option for folks who aren’t ready to send their kids back to school.”

Cummings also discussed some adjustments throughout the corporation aimed at keeping students and staff safe.

Cummings said students will wear face masks, and the first two weeks of school will be focused on educating why masks are important. Cummings also said lunch hours have been re-adjusted to meet distancing requirements.

You can watch the entire interview and learn more about options for this upcoming school year by clicking the video above.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.