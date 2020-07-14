Advertisement

South Bend Medical Foundation needs blood, platelet donations

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is in need of blood and platelet donations right now.

They typically see a larger need in the summertime because of more injuries and fewer donors.

SBMF is also collecting plasma right now from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to help people currently sick with the virus.

All blood types are needed, and donors are asked to make an appointment.

"Patients in the hospital, they may need it right now," said Mary Ankrapp, blood donor recruitment supervisor. "And that's why it's so important for people to donate blood on a regular basis, so we have a constant flow."

People who donate right now will receive a $10 gift card to Martin’s Super Market or Hacienda. 

