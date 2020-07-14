Advertisement

South Bend cancels ‘Best. Week. Ever.’

South Bend's "Best. Week. Ever." has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend's "Best. Week. Ever." has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From South Bend Venues Parks & Arts:

South Bend Venues Parks & Arts has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Best. Week. Ever. We were hopeful we could gather our community for a modified version of our favorite summer celebration this year, but despite our best efforts, there remains a growing concern regarding the rise in COVID-19 cases in our region.

BWE is and has always been about celebrating creativity, culture and progress in the city of South Bend, and we find ourselves harnessing those fundamentals even more during this pandemic. We would like to thank our community partners, event organizers and sponsors, especially our presenting sponsor United Federal Credit Union, for their support and optimism as we work to re-frame our 2020 event. We look forward to celebrating our resilient community even bigger in 2021.

