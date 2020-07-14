SB Common Council virtually discusses honoring SBPD, homeless crisis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council gathered via Microsoft Teams Monday evening to talk about a wide range of ideas and issues in the community.

One resolution discussed was aimed at honoring the men and women with the South Bend Police Department.

Councilman Jake Teshka was part of creating this resolution and says it is especially relevant given the times.

“I think that there’s maybe a tendency to lose sight of the good police work that happens on a daily basis, and that’s why I wanted to introduce something like this,” Teshka said.

“While many of us sheltered at home, our police officers were out there in the field. COVID-19 has brought out a lot of good and a lot of bad. The bad being that they still have to go home to their families while they’re doing their job, potentially exposed,” Councilwoman Sheila Niezgodski said.

The resolution was adopted by the full council in the meeting.

Another resolution that created heated debate and brought lengthy discussion focused on the homeless crisis facing the city.

The resolution encourages Mayor Mueller to prepare an emergency temporary aid and shelter program and an ordinance declaring a state of emergency relating to the issue.

Many of those who spoke about the resolution were passionate in speaking on the proposed bill.

“It would free up dollars and allow us to move forward on providing for these people that are basically living without dignity at this point. We are not even allowing them that,” Councilwoman Lori Hamman said.

The council adopted the resolution 5-4.

As far as the Citizen’s Police Complaint Board ordinance, the final reading and vote was postponed until the next meeting.

The next council meeting will be on July 27.

