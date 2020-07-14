Rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) -

A rollover crash between an RV and an SUV took place on the Indiana Toll Road, near the exit for Notre Dame.

It happened near Exit 77 in the eastbound lanes.

Indiana State Police say a Ford Excursion was pulling a mobile home in the westbound lane when the crash took place.

There were some minor injures and two dogs inside the SUV are said to be okay.

Stick with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.