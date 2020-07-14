Advertisement

Police pursuit ends in crash

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit in Mishawaka ended in a crash late Monday night.

A 16 News Now viewer sent us video of what appears to be a car attempting to navigate a turn onto Ironwood Road near Randolph.

The car crashes, flips over, and police pull up shortly after.

St. Joseph County dispatchers did confirm to 16 News Now a pursuit in the area involving Mishawaka Police, but did not have details on the condition of the driver or why the pursuit started.

Stay with 16 News Now for the very latest information.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Truck driver in I-465 crash sentenced for killing mother, 2 girls

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A truck driver has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for causing a highway construction zone crash in Indianapolis that killed a woman and her 18-month-old twin daughters.

News

South Bend Schools superintendent discusses reopening options, adjustments for school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Bend Community School Corporation announced reopening plans and adjustments for this upcoming school year, which includes three options: in-person learning, e-learning and a new virtual option for students.

News

South Bend Schools Superintendent talks school year adjustments on 16 Morning News Now - clipped version

Updated: 1 hours ago
South Bend Schools Superintendent talks school year adjustments on 16 Morning News Now

News

Rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 6 hours ago
A rollover crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road on Monday, near the exit for Notre Dame.

Latest News

News

Person taken to hospital after shooting takes place on St. Peter Street

Updated: 7 hours ago
A man is recovering in the hospital after getting shot in the shoulder Monday night in South Bend.

News

SB Common Council virtually discusses honoring SBPD, homeless crisis

Updated: 7 hours ago
The South Bend Common Council held their virtual meeting Monday evening.

News

16 News Now (11 p.m. Weekday) - WNDU VOD - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 7 hours ago
The South Bend Common Council met virtually Monday evening to discuss topics such as the homeless crisis and thanking SBPD.

Sports

Bears legend Steve McMichael places ceremonial first bet at Four Winds Sportsbook in New Buffalo

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael bet $20 on the Chicago Bears to win the Super Bowl at the grand opening of the Four Winds Sportsbook.

News

National Education Association of South Bend releases statement on SBCSC Reopening plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
The NEA-South Bend releases a statement regarding SBCSC reopening plan, saying it supports a "virtual" return rather than a physical return to school.

Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
As coronavirus cases surge, the debate to reopen schools intensifies.