Police pursuit ends in crash

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A police pursuit in Mishawaka ended in a crash late Monday night.

A 16 News Now viewer sent us video of what appears to be a car attempting to navigate a turn onto Ironwood Road near Randolph.

The car crashes, flips over, and police pull up shortly after.

St. Joseph County dispatchers did confirm to 16 News Now a pursuit in the area involving Mishawaka Police, but did not have details on the condition of the driver or why the pursuit started.

