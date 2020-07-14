Person taken to hospital after shooting takes place on St. Peters Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

One person has been taken to a hospital after a shooting took place in South Bend Monday night.

Authorities tell 16 News Now that at 10:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of St. Peters Street, residents heard an argument in the area and then shots were fired.

A man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Police were told that two people were seen fleeing from the scene however they’re still working on getting more information from the victim and other witnesses.

The shooting remains under investigation.

