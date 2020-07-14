Advertisement

No spectators at SBCSC Sporting events

Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

School leaders in South Bend on Monday announced that, as of right now, there will be no spectators at sporting events.

The announcement came during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings went over the corporation’s reopening plan for the upcoming school year. While going over the plan, Dr. Cummings announced that, for the moment, no spectators will be allowed to attend a live sporting event in the district.

He did say, though, that it could change at anytime and he will keep the community updated moving forward.

