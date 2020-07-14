National Education Association of South Bend releases statement on SBCSC Reopening plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The National Education Association of South Bend released a statement Monday night, regarding South Bend Schools’ plan for reopening in the fall.

The NEA says it supports a “virtual” return rather than a physical return to school in August, saying it’s clearly unsafe to conduct in-person learning.

The full statement can be found below:

“We, the NEA South Bend, would like to state what should be a very non-controversial position on returning to school during a global pandemic: We support a virtual return rather than a physical return to school in August.

At the present time, it is clearly unsafe for us to conduct in-person learning. Research is certain this illness is airborne and highly contagious, especially indoors. It is unsafe for people to be gathering indoors in large groups at any location, however, it is particularly unsafe to do so in our public school facilities where we have poor air quality systems. There are classrooms with no windows, and some with windows that do not open.

Therefore, the push for us to return to in-person learning at the beginning of the school year amounts to the following statement: We know this is unsafe for staff and students and we know some people will die as a result. However, we intend to do so anyway.

The rationales provided are the following:

Without schools open, the economy will suffer.

Without a physical learning environment, the education of our students will be of lower quality.

Due to societal inequities of opportunities, not all students will have equal access to learning.

Without schools open, the health and well-being of children will suffer.”

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.