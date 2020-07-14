Advertisement

Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

Police have taped off the Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale.
Police have taped off the Quality Dairy located at 7120 Lansing Road in Dimondale.(WILX)
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy after stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store.

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, Michigan, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store.

State police say a sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife.

The 43-year-old man died at a hospital.

The 77-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition.

Michigan’s governor has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

