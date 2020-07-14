Man killed by police after mask dispute at Michigan store

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot by a Michigan sheriff’s deputy after stabbing another man who had challenged him about not wearing a mask at a store.

The shooting occurred in Eaton County, southwest of Lansing, Michigan, about 30 minutes after the stabbing outside a Quality Dairy store.

State police say a sheriff’s deputy spotted the man’s vehicle and shot him when he tried to attack her with his knife.

The 43-year-old man died at a hospital.

The 77-year-old stabbing victim is in stable condition.

Michigan’s governor has ordered people to wear masks in stores to reduce the risk of the coronavirus.

